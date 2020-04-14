Contraception Market is projected to touch $43,812 million by 2022 – Allergan, Bayer AG, Pfizer, The Cooper Companies, Ansell

The world contraceptives market is expected to garner $43,812 million by 2022 from $28,175 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in focus to prevent unwanted pregnancies, the incidence of STIs, and technological advancements in contraceptive methods majorly drive the market. Other birth control factors, such as family planning to improve the quality of life for both women and children and growth in adoption of modern contraceptives to control population have contributed majorly to the market growth. However, health risks associated with contraceptives, lack of social acceptance, and rise in prevalence of infertility among women hamper the Contraceptive market growth.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: The Female Health Company, Teva Pharmaceutical , Industries Limited, Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Ansell LTD., Mayer Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

Contraception is the deliberate use of artificial methods to prevent pregnancy by interfering with the normal process of fertilization, ovulation, and implantation. The most common form of contraception, popularly known as fertility control or birth control, is a barrier method. It is available in two major forms in the market, namely, contraceptive drugs and devices. Contraceptive drugs include oral (pills), topical, and injectable contraceptives. Whereas, contraceptive devices include condom, Intrauterine devices (IUD), vaginal ring, implant, patch, diaphragms, sponges, and others. The major form of artificial contraception is the barrier method, especially condoms.

The world contraceptives market is segmented based on product, age group, education, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is further segmented into contraceptive drugs and devices. Contraceptive drugs are further categorized into oral pills, topical, and injectable contraceptives. Among these, oral pills dominate the overall contraceptive drugs market, owing to their high success rate and increase in use as emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “morning pill”. In addition, contraceptive devices are further categorized into condom, IUD, vaginal ring, implant, patch, sponges, diaphragms, and others. Male condoms dominate the overall contraceptive device market due to the associated advantages such as cost-effective, fewer side effects, and ease of use.

Drugs oral, injectable and topical)

Devices (condoms, IUDs, diaphragms, sponges, patches, implants, vaginal rings)

Less Than High School

High School Graduate

College Graduate and Other College Degrees

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 5 WORLD CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

CHAPTER 6 WORLD CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET, BY EDUCATION

CHAPTER 7 WORLD CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 8 CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

