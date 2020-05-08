COVID-19 Impact on Automotive OEM Coatings Market – Notable Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities

The major factors resulting in the growth of the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings market are the expanding automobile sector in developing countries and technological advancements in the products. From $10,997.4 million in 2018, the market revenue is projected to rise to $13,661.4 million in 2024, at a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Automotive OEM coatings are essentially paints used during automobile manufacturing, for decorative as well as we several functional purposes.

On the basis of layer, the automotive OEM coatings market is categorized into primer, electrocoat, clearcoat, and basecoat. Among these, the clearcoat category held the largest share, in terms of sales volume, in 2018. This is attributed to the fact that clearcoat protects vehicles from ultraviolet radiation, to achieve which, a thick coat needs to be applied.

While this category will continue holding the largest share during the forecast period, basecoat is expected to grow the fastest, as this is what imparts automobiles their aesthetic appeal.

Based on technology, the various divisions in the automotive OEM coatings marketare water-borne, solvent-borne, UV-cured, and powder. During the historical period (2014–2018), solvent-borne coatings were the leading category, and these are expected to hold the largest value share, of over 43.8%, in 2024. But as these contain significant amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOC), water-borne coatings are expected to witness the fastest growth in revenue generation during the forecast period.

During the historical period, APAC was the largest automotive OEM coatings market, due to the significance presence of major automotive manufacturers, who produce a large number of vehicles in Japan, India, China and Thailand. For instance, in 2018, 27.8 million vehicles, equaling almost 30.0% of the global volume, were manufactured in China alone.