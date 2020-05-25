Covid-19 Impact On Online Program Management DDoS Protection Market Projection By Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends And Forecast Till 2025

The Global DDoS Protection Market was valued at USD 836.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5126.41 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Distributed-Denial-of-service attacks (DDoS attacks) are attempts to make a computer, computer network or service unavailable to the intended user. DDoS protection aims to eliminate the downtime and increase your sites availability, keeps business performing in an efficient and productive manner. Benefits of DDoS protection system include – brand protection, maximized availability, increased capacity, security controls, and network monitoring and alerting.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Involvement of cost-efficient cloud-based and hybrid solutions

1.2 Increasing need for integrated and next generation security solutions

1.3 Rising DDoS attacks

1.4 Adoption of IoT across various sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical expertise

2.2 Increasing DDoS attacks and massive scale volumetric attacks

2.3 High operational costs

2.4 Availability of open source DDoS mitigation solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global DDoS Protection Market is segmented on the application area, organization size, component, deployment mode, vertical, and region.

1. By Application Area:

1.1 Endpoint

1.2 Application

1.3 Network

1.4 Database

2. By Organization Size:

2.1 Large Companies

2.2 Small and Medium Businesses

3. By Component:

3.1 Solution

3.2 Service

3.2.1 Managed Service

3.2.2 Professional Service

3.2.2.1 Training and education

3.2.2.2 Design and integration

3.2.2.3 Consulting services

3.2.2.4 Support and maintenance

4. By Deployment Model:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premise

4.3 Hybrid

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Government and Defense

5.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Retail

5.5 Healthcare

5.6 Energy and Utilities

5.7 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nexusguard Ltd

2. Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd

3. Imperva

4. Arbor Networks, Inc.

5. Corero Network Security, Inc.

6. Radware Ltd.

7. Neustar, Inc.

8. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

9. Cloudflare, Inc.

10. F5 Networks, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global DDoS Protection Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

