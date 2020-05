COVID-19 Outbreak Impact: Chloromethanes Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

The majority of chloromethane production and consumption happens in Asia-Pacific (APAC), primarily in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Among these, the market is set to expand the fastest in China, which is home to a huge chemical industry. Among the primary reasons for the chloromethanes market growth in China are that the country manufactures the chemical not only for itself, but also for other nations.

Further, the industries which utilize the chemical or its derivatives are set for substantial growth in the country, which would help it in being the market leader.

Among the most significant application of the chemical is in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It has anesthetic properties, which is why it is used in several drugs. Additionally, the butyl elastomers manufactured by using the chemical as a raw material, are used to produce plungers and stoppers for parenteral drug vials.

The growing healthcare sector is leading to the expansion of the medical device industry, with manufacturers investing heavily in setting up production plants, expanding the production capacity of existing ones, and research and development for advanced technologies.

With the growth of these two sectors, chloromethane manufacturers are also augmenting their production capacity, to meet the escalating demand for the product. For instance, in August 2016, SRF Limited announced an investment of $26.3 million (INR 1.8 billion) in a manufacturing plant for methylene dichloride and chloroform. Similarly,Dahej, Gujarat, in July 2019, MeghmaniFinechem Limited completed the construction of a chloromethane plant, capable of producing 40,000metric tons of the product annually.

Among the four forms of the chemical mentioned above, methylene chloride was consumed in the highest amount during 2014­–2018. This was due to its heavy usage in producing adhesives, paint removal and stripping products,flexible polyurethane foam, metal cleaning agents,and pharmaceutical products.