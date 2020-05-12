COVID-19: Potential Impact on Industrial Brakes Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR in Coming Years

With the extensive construction and manufacturing projects and a rapid increase in the productivity of the mining domainin emerging economies, the demand for brakes will increase massively in various industries, such as construction, metal, mining, manufacturing, and oil and gas.

This rising demand will increase the valuation of the global industrial brakes market, from $930.3 million in 2018 to $1,105.7 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019–2024 (forecast period).

Industrial brakes are used for controlling the motion of moving objects and devices in various equipment, such as wind turbines, construction machinery,tube machines, packaging machines, marine and shipping machines, cranes, and metal processing and mining machines.

The utilization of these brakes improves the efficiency of the plant as well as helps the industry maintain high quality standards, with minimum human supervision. This also leads to shorter operating times, which would continue leading the market toward a bright future

The growing economies have made massive investments in the exploration of minerals, in the last few years, and adopted various automation technologies such as internet of things (IoT), in order to reduce labor cost and operational time. These factors are expected to significantly increase the demand for industrially used brakes in future.

Depending on type, the industrial brakes market is divided into pneumatically applied brakes, electrically applied brakes, hydraulically applied brakes, mechanically applied brakes, and others. Out of these, the hydraulically applied brakes had the largest market share in 2018, of more than 45.0%, amount to a revenue contribution of more than $400.0 million.

With the rapidly increasing usage of these brakes in the coming years, owing to their easier handling, reliability, long life, and competitive pricing, the categoryis expected to witness a CAGR of almost 3.0% during the forecast period.