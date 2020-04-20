COVID-19 to Substantially Increase the Demand for Flexible Heaters Market from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Flexible Heaters Market: Introduction

A flexible heater is a device that can be integrated to a surface that requires heating, and can be molded to the shape of the heated object. These heaters are flexible in design and application so as to fit the specific shapes and sizes of objects. Additionally, most shapes, sizes, or contours can be used to apply direct and efficient heat without sacrificing dependability. Flexible heaters are capable of operating with high-performance under many adverse conditions. Flexible heaters are also light in weight and easy to use. The low thermal mass of flexible heaters allows them to be used in many applications where weight is a concern and the space for placing the heater is limited. Flexible heaters have a broad range of industrial, commercial, and military applications.

Moreover, flexible heaters can be wound more than once without damaging internal heating taps and heating elements. Such properties of flexible heaters are essential in order to provide an effective and efficient heating source in a many applications, including medical devices, electronics, and many industrial applications such as tank, vessel, and drum heating. Flexible heaters are also used in food service equipment, battery heaters, ATM machines, aerospace, and automotive, amongst others.

Flexible heaters are categorized into many categories such as flat, molded-in-shape, transparent, spiral wrap, composite, and high-temperature configurations. Moreover, many varieties of flexible heaters are manufactured such as silicon rubber heaters, heating taps with thermostats, rope heaters, polyimide film heaters, and others. Silicon rubber heaters are widely used due to their properties such as being reliable, rugged, accurate, and chemical- and moisture-resistant.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27376

Flexible Heaters Market: Dynamics

The global consumption of flexible heaters depends upon the rising demand for various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and food and beverages. There is increasing consumption of electronics and digital devices, including temperature-resistant detectors, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), commercial food equipment, 3D printers, surgical devices, and other smart devices. Moreover, improvements in flexible heaters with advanced technology and reduction in costs are attributed to their increasing usage. All such factors are expected to drive the global flexible heaters market over the forecast period.

However, the production rate of automotive and electronic devices in the Middle East & Africa and some other developing countries is expected to challenge the growth of the flexible heaters market in these regions during the forecast period.

Flexible Heaters Market: Segmentation

The global flexible heaters market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the flexible heaters market has been segmented as:

Silicon Rubber Heaters

Mica Heaters

Polyester Heaters

Polyimide Film Heaters

Other Polymer Heaters (Rope Heaters and Others)

On the basis of application, the flexible heaters market has been segmented as:

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Food and Beverages Industries

Others (Packaging Machinery, Optical & Laboratory Equipment, and Other Appliances)

Flexible Heaters Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the consumption of flexible heaters depends upon the growing demand for electronic devices with advanced technology, and various end-use industries such as food and beverages, automotive, aerospace, and others. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share in the flexible heaters market, owing to strong investments in China and India towards innovation and developments, along with technological enhancements in electronic and smart devices, automotive, and other industries

The flexible heaters markets in North America and Europe are expected to register substantial growth, owing to the high demand for various types of flexible heaters such as silicon rubber, polyimide film, and polyester heaters in these regions. The Middle East & Africa, followed by Latin America, is expected to witness a steady growth rate in the flexible heaters market over the forecast period.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27376

Flexible Heaters Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the flexible heaters market are: