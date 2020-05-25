Data Loss Prevention Market: Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Data Loss Prevention Market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a strategy for making sure that end users do not send sensitive or critical information outside the corporate network. DLP software products use business rules to classify and protect confidential and critical information so that unauthorized end users cannot accidentally or maliciously share data whose disclosure could put the organization at risk. Benefits of DLP include â€“ comprehensive executive management, effective engagement of employees, data leak detection, data identification, and more.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059629

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need of regulations and compliances

1.2 Rising data thefts

1.3 Poor existing defense mechanism

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness

2.2 Complex DLP rules

2.3 Issues with deployment

Market Segmentation:

The Global Data Loss Prevention Market is segmented on the organization size, deployment mode, application, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Deployment Mode:

2.1 Cloud DLP, Consulting

2.2 Education & Training, Risk & Threat Assessment

2.3 System Integration & Installation

2.4 Managed Security Services

2.5 On-premise

View Source Of Related Reports:

Data Loss Prevention Market

Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market

Video Surveillance Storage Market

Mobile Content Management Market

Cloud ERP Market

Broadcast Equipment Market

Small Satellite Market

Synthetic Sapphire Market

India Architectural Lighting Market

3. By Application:

3.1 Cloud Storage

3.2 Web & Email Protection

3.3 Encryption

3.4 Incident Response & Workflow Management

3.5 Centralized Management

3.6 Policy

3.7 Standards & Procedures

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Aerospace and Defense

4.6 Retail and Logistics

4.7 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Symantec Corporation

2. GTB Technologies, Inc.

3. CA Technologies

4. RSA (Subsidiary of EMC Corporation)

5. Trend Micro Incorporated

6. Websense, Inc.

7. Trustwave Holding, Inc.

8. Code Green Networks

9. Zecurion

10. Digital Guardian

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059629

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Data Loss Prevention Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609