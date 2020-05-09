Decline in Key Applications of Electroceramics Market During COVID-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

The global electroceramics market generated revenue of $8,590.9 million in 2017 and is expected to attain $12,084.4 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The major factors contributing toward the swift upswing of the market are the increasing demand for electroceramics in the manufacturing of electronic, aerospace, and automotive components, medical sensors and implants, and several other devices.

Electroceramics are ceramic materials which perform different functions, on account of their electrical,magnetic and optical characteristics and high mechanical, thermal, and chemical stability.

The surge in the demand for such materials, primarily due to the growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry, isa major factor propelling the advance of the electroceramics market. Electroceramics are commonly used in the manufacturing of various electronic and semiconductor devices, such as capacitors, power distribution devices, and actuators and sensors.

They are being increasingly preferred on account of their capability to optimize the space and size constraints in the final products and maintain their economic viability and technological feasibility.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) had the largest share in the electroceramics market, in terms of both volume and revenue, in 2017. This region is also predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, at a value CAGR of 7.1%.

The key factors contributing to the region’s rapid advance in the industry would be the escalating demand for such materials from the various consumer electronics manufacturing facilities in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.