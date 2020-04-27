Diesel Genset Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Industry Size, Share, and Growth Forecast to 2024

A major driving factor of the diesel genset market is the low power production and grid power uncertainty. Various African countries have an extremely weak power infrastructure that is characterized by significant power transmission losses and high base power deficit. Thisis resulting in a rising demand for alternate energy sources such as diesel gensets. Due to their easy availability, lower initial capital costs, and product differentiation in the market, diesel gensets are gaining traction. Because of these advantages, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors are increasingly adopting diesel gensets for backup power needs.

In 2018, the global diesel genset market reached a value of $12,656.2 million and is expected to generate a revenue of $17,821.3 million by 2024, advancing at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is registering growth due to the low production and grid power uncertainty and rising number of data centers. A diesel genset, also known as diesel generator, is a diesel engine system which works in conjunction with an electric generator for producing electricity. The generated energy is utilized for meeting both backup and prime power requirements.

The increasing number of data centers is also a primary driving factor of the diesel genset market. The large-scale consumption and creation of data across the globe has resulted in the development of data centers as supportive infrastructure for analyzing, storing, and providing data services. Moreover, technological advancements, such as intelligent personal assistants and autonomous cars, and wide applications of internet of things, digital currencies, and cloud computing are also resulting in growing demand for data centers. This is resulting in the rising requirement for diesel gensets for meeting power requirements in these centers.

When geography is considered, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the diesel genset market during the historical period, both in terms of volume and value, and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This is ascribed to the growing requirement for backup power in residential facilities, increasing investment in telecom infrastructure, and swift expansion of the manufacturing sector. In addition to this, diesel gensets are primarily utilized for meeting auxiliary power requirements, as the APAC region has moderately developed power infrastructure.

The expanding construction sector is opening up wide opportunities for the players operating in the diesel genset market. The construction sector is registering growth in developing countries due to rapid industrialization. Countries including the U.K., the U.S., Indonesia, China, and India are projected to be the hotspots for infrastructural development, which is driven by both private and public partnerships. This rising construction activities are expected to drive the demand for diesel gensets in the coming years.