Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2018-2025

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market was valued at USD 568.19 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1004.07 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Distributed Temperature Sensing?

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) is defined as a real time temperature measurement process that is used to providing continuous monitoring for the entire length of the cable. It involves monitoring across the entire cable covering all the critical measurement points. A DTS system uses light pulses that are reflected by optical fiber for efficient temperature and pressure measurement changes. Distributed temperature sensing system have applications in the following industrial sectors: oil & gas, upstream, fire detection, process & pipeline monitoring, downstream, power cable monitoring and environmental monitoring

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Rise in demand for safety of labors at work sites, monitoring systems automation in harsh working environments, and high reliability & wide coverage of DTS systems along with growing market for the subsea sector have been driving global distributed temperature sensing market. On the other hand, lacking utilization of the data gathered by DTS systems and technical hitches might act as restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Halliburton Co., Sensornet Ltd., Innosys Industries, Inc., OFS Fitel Llc, LIOS Technology GMBH, Schlumberger NV, Omnisens SA, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Weatherford, International PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Omicron Electronics GMBH, Tendeka B.V., AP Sensing GMBH and GESO. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Segmentation, by Operating Principle

• Optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR)

• Optical frequency domain reflectometry (OFDR)

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Segmentation, by Fiber Type

• Single-mode fiber

• Multi-mode fiber

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Segmentation, by Application

• Oil & gas

• Upstream

• Fire detection

• Process & pipeline monitoring

• Downstream

• Power cable monitoring

• Environmental monitoring

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

