Electric Bicycle Demand Surges With Increase in High Traffic Congestion Rate; Market to Grow Significantly Throughout 2020-2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Electric Bicycles Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the global electric bicycle market in terms of market segmentation by motor type, product type, battery type, application, conversion kit type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion purposes. There are various types of e-bikes available globally. They use chargeable batteries, that have different capacities depending upon their size. These bikes are often moved through pedalling or run on rechargeable batteries. The electric bicycle market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is further segmented by product type into pedelecs, power on demand and pedelecs with throttle on demand. The pedelecs segment is anticipated to grow majorly throughout the forecast period owing to the various health benefits it provides. Among the battery type segment, the lead-acid segment of battery dominates the market.

Based on the regional analysis, the electric bicycle market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The market for electric bicycle in the Europe is predicted to hold the leading share on account of the presence of several key players in the region and presence of a developed cycling infrastructure. The market in the region is primarily driven by nations such as Germany, UK, and France.

Government Initiatives And Regulations Towards Eco-Friendly Vehicles To Boost The Market Growth.

The demand for electric bicycle is growing owing to technological advancements in e-bikes, coupled with the concern amongst the government of nations worldwide for the increasing GHG emissions and environmental pollution that is created by vehicles run by conventional fuel sources. Additionally, the concern for rising fuel prices, along with the need for maintain good health and fitness are some of the additional factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global electric bicycle market. However, lack of proper cycling infrastructure in several nations around the globe along with the increasing prices of electric bicycles are some of the factors anticipated to restrain the growth of the global electric bicycle market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global electric bicycle market which includes company profiling of Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TPE: 9921), Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., AIMA Technology Co. Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Italjet S.P.A., Mahindra Group (GenZe), Pedego Electric Bikes, Riese and Muller GmbH, A2B, Beistegui Hermanos (BH Bikes), Benno® Bikes LLC and Bignay Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global electric bicycle market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

