Embolotherapy Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth | P&S Intelligence

More than 840,000 new liver cancer cases were diagnosed around the world in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). Similarly, other severe diseases, such as kidney cancer, aneurysms, and varicose veins, are also increasing in prevalence due to genetic predisposition, environmental factors, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and alcohol abuse. The treatment or management of many such issues requires deliberately blocking the blood vessels to reduce the risk of bleeding or hemorrhage or to starve the tumor of blood, by inserting a balloon.

Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders, the embolotherapy market is predicted to grow at an 8.0% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period), to reach $4.8 billion in 2024 from $3.0 billion in 2018. In normal but life-threatening situations, a blood clot or mass breaks off from a part of the body and travels through the artery, thereby stopping the blood flow. But, because the same is now being done for managing a disease, the process is known as embolotherapy, meaning treatment by creating an embolus.

There are three primary approaches to the procedure: transarterial radioembolization (TARE)/selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE), and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE). Among these, TAE is the preferred approach, because it has a better toxicity profile than TACE and TARE/SIRT, which means less complication for the patients. During the procedure, the inner thigh is incised, and a catheter, which is a thin, flexible tube, is snaked through the femoral artery to a smaller artery near the site of the tumor or unhealthy tissue. Once the catheter is in place, tiny gelatin sponges are administered to stop the tumor’s blood supply.

Thus, with further advancements in the management methods for cancer and other advanced-stage diseases, which would lead to the availability of enhanced embolic agents, the preference for embolotherapy would keep surging.

