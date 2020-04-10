Europe Conjugate Vaccine Market: To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2023

Europe Conjugate Vaccine Market:

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached with a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases.

Europe is a market with stable growth for conjugate vaccines. The conjugate vaccine market in Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% leading to a revenue of USD 8.94 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 504.46 Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%. The U.K. was the first country to introduce MenB-4C into their National Infant Immunization Program (2015). In all EU/EEA countries, Hib vaccination has been part of the immunization programs, since 2010, and high coverage has been sustained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

Based on countries, the Europe market is divided into EU5 and Rest of EU.

Key growth factors:

The European market will not display any extraordinary growth but average figures. Key growth factors include increasing emphasis on and availability of funds for research and development. Moreover, advancements in medical science, awareness about the availability of a higher number of vaccines for diseases will drive the growth of this market. Increasing vaccination programs by government, their initiatives, and increase in research and development activities will result in the growth of this market.

Threats and key players:

The Europe conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow at a steady pace. The scope for significant growth is limited. Vaccine shortages are a major problem which will hinder the growth of the market. The shortage of vaccines affecting some EU/EEA Member States had direct effects on the delivery of national vaccination programmes. Since 2015, nine EU/EEA member states had to adjust their immunization policies.

Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

1. Overview of the Europe conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Europe conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the Europe conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe based on end user (pediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of conjugate vaccines based on countries (EU5, Rest of EU) – by revenue and by volume

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue and by volume

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the European market

