Europe Online Pharmacy Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of European E-Pharma or Online Pharmacy Market. The report analyses the Europe Online Pharmacy Market By Type (Prescription Drug, Over the Counter Drug) and By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Europe Online Pharmacy Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)”, the European Online Pharmacy Market was valued at USD 22814.45 in the year 2018.

Over the recent years, the European Online Pharmacy Market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare awareness among consumers, rapidly expanding digitalization and E- Commerce buyers and launch of E- prescription in the European countries. However, stereotype of fake pharmacy associated with online pharmacy has been hindering the market growth.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Europe E- Pharma market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Report

European Online Pharmacy Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Europe Online Pharmacy Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type: Prescription drug, Over the Counter drug

Country Analysis – Germany, U.K, France, Italy (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Europe Online Pharmacy Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type: Prescription drug, Over the Counter drug

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Zur Rose, Shop Apotheke, Medikamente- per-klick, Apotea.se, Apotal.de

