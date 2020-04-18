Fog Computing Market by Type and Application – Global Forecast to 2025 |The Insight Partners

Fog computing also known as fog networking, is a computing technology that reorganizes application and computing resources in the most effective and efficient point. This technology improves efficiency and aids in reducing the data size needed to be uploaded to the cloud for analysis, storage and data processing. Further, it also helps in enhancing security and compliance for the end-users.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Fog Computing Market along with detailed segmentation of market by segment type, application and five major geographical regions. Global Fog Computing market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to limitations of bandwidth in existing IoT infrastructure resulting in slow analysis of growing big data.

The objectives of Fog Computing Market report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Fog Computing market

To analyze and forecast the global Fog Computing market on the basis of type and application.

To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Fog Computing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Fog Computing players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Segmentations Covered in the Fog Computing Market

Type : Hardware, Software

: Hardware, Software Application : Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building & Home Automation, Smart Energy, Security, Transportation, Others

: Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building & Home Automation, Smart Energy, Security, Transportation, Others Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America (SAM)

Some of the leading players in Fog Computing Market Report

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems’ Inc.

Dell Inc.

Intel Corp.

Schneider Electric Software LLC

GE Digital

Toshiba Corporation

ARM Holdings PLC

Fujitsu Ltd. and

Prismtech Corporation.

