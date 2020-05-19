Function as a Service Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027 Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rogue Wave Software, Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software

Function as a service (FaaS) is the service that allows users to develop, run, and manage various applications without any complexity of building and maintaining infrastructure. Rise in the IoT-based devices, and high growth in cloud-based services is propelling the growth of the function as a service market. Furthermore, technological advancement and the emergence of FaaS in IoT is booming the growth of the function as a service market.

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rogue Wave Software, Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software

The cloud service model reduces the need to maintain system software and physical infrastructure, which increased demand for the function as a service market. Increasing shifting from DevOps to serverless computing is the major factor that contributing to the growth of the function as a service market. However, operational complexity, security and compliance concerns are the major restraint for the growth of the function as a service market. Moreover the microservice-based deployment coupled with the rapid growth in the app development, provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the function as a service market.

