Global Anti-Jamming Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The GPS signals travel a huge distance while traveling back to the GPS receiver and are therefore highly susceptible to interference, as well as intentional jamming. Also, there are chances of the signal being overcome by higher Radio Frequency energy. GPS technology has brought revolution in the military warfare techniques with the technology enabling a good sense of maps and locations of enemies and strategic points to the army personnel. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications. A low power jammer can thus overpower the GPS signals within a large area and deny the enemies about the position solution as well as the timing of the military at strategic locations.

Exponential demands for the use of GPS technology in the military based applications is one of the prime factors driving the demands for anti-jamming in recent years. Incompatibility with the legacy GPS receivers is hindering the growth of the anti-jamming market in the recent times. Higher military & defense budgets allocated by the majority of the Governments of different countries globally is further anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the anti-jamming market players during the forecast period.

