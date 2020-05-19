Global Neonatal & Prenatal Devices Market Grow at CAGR of 6.32% during 2019-2027

The global neonatal & prenatal devices market is segmented by prenatal care devices into ultrasound & ultrasonography, fetal dopplers, fetal MRI and fetal monitors; by neonatal care devices into infant warmers & incubators, phototherapy equipment, neonatal monitoring & respiratory assistance, monitoring devices and others; by end-user into hospitals, clinics, ASC and others and by regions. The neonatal & prenatal devices market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Rising urbanization with increasing aware population regarding prenatal and neonatal health issues is estimated to drive the market considerably during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for prenatal testing has persuaded the market players to come with novel equipment to ensure a regular inflow of demand and to keep the competition from smaller players at bay. Leading market players making heavy investments in the production and manufacturing of equipment accompanied with entering into agreements with the healthcare centers is attributed to aid the market growth across the globe.

North America is estimated to induce a significant growth in the market of neonatal and prenatal devices on the back of high awareness rate regarding the health of expecting mothers and the newborns along with the presence of affirmative healthcare bylaws across the region. Further, Europe is anticipated to display a budding growth on the back of increasing healthcare expenditure across the region accompanied with increasing demand for monitoring devices owing to the rising number of working population. Asia Pacific is panned to follow North America market of neonatal and prenatal devices on account of rising pregnant women receiving prenatal care across the region which can be attributed to the increasing awareness and healthcare expenditure.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1336

Increasing demand for Prenatal and Neonatal Healthcare

Growing technological advancements, urbanization and rising working women population are some of the major factors that are attributed to boost the global shares of the neonatal & prenatal devices market over the forecast period. On account of increasing personal disposable income around the globe and rising healthcare expenditure, the demand for these devices is anticipated to increase in upcoming years. Further, the rising emphasis on maternal healthcare as well as increasing demand for prenatal diagnostics and therapeutics is estimated to accentuate the growth of the market rapidly across the globe.

However, the birth rates around the globe are rapidly declining on the back of increasing focus on career among women, rising government initiatives across developing nations to control the number of births as well as increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle. These factors are estimated to adversely impact the global neonatal and prenatal devices market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Neonatal & Prenatal Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global neonatal & prenatal devices market in terms of market segmentation by prenatal care devices, by neonatal care devices, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/neonatal-and-prenatal-devices-market/1336

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global neonatal & prenatal devices market which includes company profiling of Covidien PLC, CareFusion Corporation, Cooper Surgical Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc., GE Healthcare, Nonin Medical, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global neonatal & prenatal devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Smart Camera Market

Automotive Fuse Market

Mobile Phone Battery Cases Market

Chemical Sensors Market

Military Robots Market