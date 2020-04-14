Handheld Imagers Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.0% by 2024|Raytek Corporation, Sago Systems, Inc.

The global handheld imagers market is segmented into product such as IR scanners, stud finders, millimeter wave scanners and micro-bolometers. Among these segments, IR scanners segment is expected to occupy the top position in handheld imagers market during the forecast period. Wide scale application of IR scanners in several industries is anticipated to foster the growth of IR scanners market. On the other hand, millimeter wave scanners segment is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to their rising demand for security purposes.

North America dominated the overall handheld imagers market in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the surging adoption of handheld imagers for aviation security purposes. Moreover, stringent government regulations owing to the rising terrorism threats in the region are anticipated to fuel the growth of North America handheld imagers market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing utilization of handheld imagers at government buildings and airport checkpoints for security purposes is driving the growth of handheld imagers market in the region.

Global Handheld Imagers Market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global handheld imagers market was held at a valuation of USD 1.6 Billion in 2016. Rising demand for handheld imagers in security industries and technological advancement coupled with decreasing cost of device are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of handheld imagers market during the forecast period.

Technological Advancement and Innovations

Innovations and technological developments associated with handheld imagers such as lightweight and miniaturization of device is fuelling the growth of handheld imagers market. Further, continuous decline in the price is expected to accelerate the growth of the global handheld imagers market. Moreover, development of advanced micro-bolometers and camera based scanners is also anticipated to garner the growth of the handheld imagers market.

Rising Utilization in Security Sector

Rising security concerns is spurring the demand for handheld imagers in government building and airports. Further, increasing threats from terrorists and growing terrorism activities across the globe is anticipated to foster the growth of the global handheld imagers. Moreover, favorable government regulations are expected to boost the growth of handheld imagers market in the upcoming years.

Although, incapability in some environments such as inability to see through glass and water is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global handheld imagers market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global handheld imagers market which includes company profiling of Zircon Corporation, Fluke Corporation, FLIR® Systems, Inc., Raytek Corporation, Sago Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, C.H. Hanson Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, DRS Technologies and General Dynamics Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global handheld imagers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

