Healthcare Fraud Detection Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

Healthcare fraud is difficult to detect and is generally go unnoticed; therefore, detection of such fraudulent claims is necessary, as they increase the burden on society. The use of fraud detection solution enables healthcare firms in accounting, and auditing by predictive data methodologies. Careful account auditing can reveal suspicious providers and policyholders and detect potential fraudulent cases before it occurs.

Large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare, rising number of patients opting health insurance, prepayment review model, increasing pressure of fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics, emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare industry, artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare fraud detection is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period

Top Leading companies are:

1. Verscend Technologies, Inc

2. Fair Isaac Corporation

3. SAS Institute Inc

4. SCIOInspire, Corp

5. Wipro Limited

6. IBM

7. Conduent, Inc

8. HCL Technologies Limited

9. CGI Group Inc

10. McKesson Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare fraud detection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare fraud detection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The healthcare fraud detection market is segmented based on delivery model as, on-premise delivery models and on-premise delivery models. On the basis of component healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into services and software. Based on type, healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics. On the basis of application, healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into insurance claims review, payment integrity and other applications. Based on the end user the market is segmented as public/government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers and employers.

