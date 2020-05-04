How is Rising Incidence of Skin Diseases Driving Dermacosmetics Market?

The cosmetic industry, while mostly misunderstood as dealing with just the aesthetic appearance, has been undergoing technological advancements and moved beyond face creams and face powders since a long time now. Other than this, the prevalence of skin diseases is also rising across the globe and it has been shown by the Global Burden of Disease project that skin diseases are the 4th leading cause of nonfatal disease burden globally. Moreover, understanding the impact of skin diseases is important as in some cases skin conditions often represent a more severe systemic illness, such as human immunodeficiency virus and neglected tropical diseases .

Both skincare and haircare products are included in dermacosmetics. Between these, the larger demand in the coming years is expected to be witnessed by skincare products, which is ascribed to the rising prevalence of skin diseases and the availability of a wide range of skincare products in the market. Different types of skincare products are toner, cream, gel, serum, cleanser, and lotion. Both skincare and haircare products are used for treating skin and hair treatments. The larger demand in the past for dermacosmetics was created for skin treatment, owing to the rising awareness regarding skin diseases.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing dermacosmetics market in the coming years due to the changing lifestyle patterns, rising awareness regarding dermacosmetics, enhancing economic condition, and presence of key companies in the region. Apart from this, the prevalence of skin disorders in the region is also growing rapidly and people are spending more skin treatment. As per the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Japan’s personal increased from $2,833 billion in 2016 to $2,874 billion in 2017.

Hence, the demand for dermacosmetics is growing due to the surging prevalence of skin diseases and technological advancements.

