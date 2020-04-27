How is Rising Spending Power of People Driving Fluoropolymer Materials Market?

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing disposable income of people, particularly in emerging economies, which is why they are able to afford electronic items, such as televisions, mobile phones, and laptops. The industry generated revenue of $426,238 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $565,345 million by 2024, registering growth of 7.3% during the time period 2020–2024. Due to this, the demand for fluoropolymers, which contain molecules of carbon and fluorine, is rising in the consumer electronics industry. Fluoropolymers are high-performance plastic materials, which are utilized in harsh chemical and high-temperature environments, particularly where a critical specification must be met.

In the past, the electrical and electronics sector made the most use of fluoropolymer materials for jacketing, insulation, and semiconductor fabricating. In addition to this, these materials are also extensively utilized in lithium-ion batteries. Other than this, the requirement for fluoropolymer materials is predicted to increase considerably in the industrial processing sector in the near future. This is ascribed to the low friction, low adhesiveness, and weather, chemical, and heat resistance of fluoropolymers. Moreover, different fluoropolymers are widely used in the automotive industry due to their resistance to high temperatures, fuels, and lubricants.

The different fluoropolymer materials are fluorinated ethylene propylene, polyvinylidene fluoride, fluoroelastomers, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Since PTFE is extensively utilized in the chemical processing and electrical and electronics industries, its demand was the highest in the past. Apart from this, the consumption of fluoroelastomers is also predicted to increase significantly in the coming years, which is due to their strong resistance to oil, heat, and chemicals. Furthermore, these materials can last longer in more than 200 degree Celsius temperature, in comparison to other fluoropolymer types. Attributed to these factors, the fluoropolymer materials market is expected to grow substantially in the near future.

PV installation to offer market players lucrative opportunities

The PV industry utilizes fluoropolymer materials extensively owing to their chemical and environmental resistance, durability, photostability, flexibility, moisture resistance, and electrical isolation. The solar PV market is predicted to witness substantial growth in the near future, owing to the increase in investments and government initiatives. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations, growing shift toward green energy sources, and advancements in technology are the factors leading to an increase in the installation of solar power plants, thereby providing fluoropolymer materials market players immense growth opportunities.

Fluoropolymer materials market’s competitive landscape

Among the key players in the global fluoropolymer materials market are Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Dongyue Group Ltd., Daikin Industries Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, AGC Inc., Halopolymer OJSC, Kureha Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals Co. Ltd., 3M Company, and The Chemours Company.