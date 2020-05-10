Impact Of COVID-19 on Agricultural Micronutrients Market Research Report

From valuing $5,848.0 million in 2017, the agricultural micronutrients market is predicted to reach $9,009.2 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The major factors influencing the growth of the market are rising investments in the agriculture sector, increasing deficiency of micronutrients in soil and its effects on crop yield, and the growing demand for food due to the rising population.

Agricultural micronutrients such as iron, zinc, and boron, are the essential components that are required by plants for their optimum growth.

The opportunity for growth for the agricultural micronutrients market lies in the rising practice of contract farming. In the coming years, the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to witness a spike in their population, which would create a pressure on farmlands for producing crops.

Further, natural calamities also reduce dividends from farm income. To counter these, many governments are launching farmer-friendly initiatives, such as contract farming, in which the prices of crops are predetermined, which would motivate farmers to cultivate more crops.

The classifications of the agricultural micronutrients market based on crop type are oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, cereal & grains, and others (coconut, tea & coffee, rubber, sugarcane, and cotton). Among all, throughout the historical period (2013–2017), the market was dominated by the cereals & grains classification, which held the revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2017.

The major driver of the agricultural micronutrients marketis the surging population across the globe. The population division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs reported that the world population in 2017 was 7.6 billion, which is predicted to become 9.8 billion by 2050.