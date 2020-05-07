Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Robotic Systems Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis | P&S Intelligence

The increasing geriatric population across the world is one of the key factors responsible for the surging usage of medical robotic systems. Moreover, the rising healthcare costs and dwindling number of healthcare providers and caregivers are significantly boosting the need for alternative caregiving methods. According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), seven people in the age group 45–64 can provide care for every person aged 80 years and above, and this number will decrease massively by 2030, with only 4 people available for providing care for people aged 80 years and above.

In the healthcare sector, there are multiple types of robotic systems used, such as surgical, rehabilitation, radiosurgery, and automated dispenser systems. Amongst these, surgical systems are expected to record the highest usage during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries conducted by robotic systems, over the traditionally conducted surgeries, owing to their shorter operating times and lesser-labor-intensive characteristic. In addition to this, robotic surgeries result in lesser recovery time, lesser post-operative pain, and shorter stays at the hospitals.

Geographically, North America is expected to record the fastest growth in the adoption of medical robotic systems in the near future, mainly due to the presence of major and well-established manufacturers of such equipment in the region. In addition to this, the soaring investments being made by several public and private companies in order to enhance the functional efficiency of these systems and the rapidly expanding healthcare sector are expected to play important roles in fuelling the utilization of robotic systems in the region in future.

Hence, it is clear that owing to the swift advancements in the healthcare sector, rising need for automated healthcare systems, and surging geriatric population, the demand for medical robotic systems will boom in the coming years.

