Indian Automotive Human–Machine Interface (HMI) Market Set to Generate $1,000.0 Million Revenue by 2023

Owing to the burgeoning sales of automobiles, on account of the swift urbanization, soaring urban population levels, and rising income of the people, the demand for automotive human–machine interfaces (HMI) will exhibit huge growth in India in the coming years. Since the last few decades, there has been a massive increase in the urban population in the country, especially in the tier 1 and tier 2 cities. As per the census data, the urban population of the nation increased from 28.5% to 31.2% from 2001 to 2011.

Powered by the above-mentioned factors, the Indian automotive HMI market attained a value of $466.9 million in 2017, and it is further expected to generate revenue of around $1,000.0 million by 2023, demonstrating a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Automotive HMI systems act as a bridge between the users and the vehicle, through multiple types of media, namely visual, mechanical, and acoustic. Amongst these, visual HMI systems recorded the highest usage in the past, mainly on account of the soaring adoption of these interfaces in medium-sized cars.

The rising need for vehicle–outer world connectivity, while traveling, is another factor fuelling the surge in the demand for automotive HMI in the country. In addition to this, the increasing deployment of cloud services and solutions will also boost the adoption of automotive HMI systems in future. Automotive manufacturers, through partnerships with several consumer electronics and information technology (IT) vendors, are rapidly incorporating various in-vehicle connectivity features, in order to promote smoother interaction between the driver and the system, which would, in turn, enhance vehicle and passenger safety and reduce road traffic congestion.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian automotive HMI industry are Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Alpine Electronics Inc, Alps Electric Co., Ltd, Omron Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Valeo SA.

