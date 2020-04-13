Insulin Management System Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

The global Insulin management system market is segmented into product type:-needle and syringe, insulin pen injectors, insulin jet injectors, external insulin pumps, implantable pumps, insulin patches, islet cell transplantation, insulin inhalers; by mode of action:-rapid acting insulin, short acting insulin, intermediate acting insulin, pre-mixed insulin; by route of administration:-intravenous, subcutaneous, jet spray injectors, intraperitoneal, others; by diabetes type:-diabetes I, diabetes II, gestational diabetes; by end-user:-specialty diabetic clinics, home care setting, non- diabetic clinics and by regions. Insulin management system market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Around 194 million people around the world have diabetes, and the World Health Organization estimates the number of incidences to reach 366 million by the year 2030. Diabetes is a most common health problem causing high blood sugar level resulting into excessive thirst and large amount of urine production. It sources secondary health related complications for instance hyperosmolar hyperglycemic states, diabetic ketoacidosis and other severe complications such as heart attack, stroke, leg amputation, kidney failure leading to premature death. Rising prevalence of types of diabetes worldwide is adding to the growth of the global insulin management system market. Insulin therapy for Type II diabetes grasps major share owing to its elevated occurrence and also accessibility to variety of advances in insulin management systems available to treat type II diabetes.

North and Latin America rules the global insulin management system market owing to greater frequency of diabetes, higher earning population and also due to significant patent protection for brands of bio-similar insulin. Europe bears second largest insulin management system market owing to enhanced distribution of network. Asia Pacific and MEA (Middle East and Africa) are growing rapidly owing to adoption of numerous developments in insulin management system.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

According to WHO (World Health Organization) since 1980 till present, the worldwide occurrence of diabetes in adult population has increased from 4.7% to 8.5%. While in past ten years the occurrence of Diabetes in low and middle income countries is greater than in higher income countries. Insulin management system displays a promising market growth owing to high worldwide existence and occurrence, wide-range research and development in technology for efficient insulin delivery systems and support from government and health care centers in making insulin management systems available all over the world.

However, absence of low-priced or inexpensive insulin management system can impede its market growth while its obtainability would upsurge market size and demand in low and middle income countries.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global insulin management system market which includes company profiling of Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Biocon, Sanofi Aventis, Julphar, Novo Nordisk, SemBioSys, and WOCKHARDT, Abbott India Ltd., USV Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Limited.

