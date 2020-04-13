Lauric Acid Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Share, Size, Key Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Profit, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2025

The Lauric Acid Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lauric acid is a saturated fatty acid naturally occur in many vegetable fats such as coconut and palm kernel oils. It is a white, powdery solid with a faint odor of bay oil or soap. Dodecanoic acid is the systematic name of lauric acid. Lauric acid constitutes a 12-carbon atom chain and thus it is categorized into the medium chain fatty acids. Lauric acid is comparatively inexpensive likewise other fatty acids and remains potent for a longer time which results in a prolonged shelf life. Escalating demand for personal care products, surging utility of animal feed additives and rising disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising standard of living of people is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of awareness is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of lauric acid during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Lauric Acid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising consumption of lauric acid as used for soaps & detergents and personal care application across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global Lauric Acid market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding health and rising demand of lauric acid from pharmaceutical industries across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Wilmar

KLK OLED

Muslim Mas

Oleon

KAO

Permata Hijau

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

>99% Lauric Acid

98-99% Lauric Acid

70-75% Lauric Acid

Others

By End-User:

Coating

Household Chemicals

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

