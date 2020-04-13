Liquid Encapsulation Market Projected to Grow at CAGR of 7.1% during 2017-2027|Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

The global liquid encapsulation market is segmented into application type such as electronics, automotive, industrial and telecommunication. Among these segments, electronics segment is expected to dominate the overall liquid encapsulation market. Electronics devices are made of small components and arranging those components properly is a tough task. Liquid encapsulation is used in these devices to prevent them from shock and moisture. Apart from this, expanding global electronics industry and growing use of liquid encapsulation in electronic industry is fueling the growth of liquid encapsulation market across all regions.

Global liquid encapsulation market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of 7.1% during the forecasted period i.e. 2017-2027. Liquid encapsulation plays a vital role in telecommunication and electronics industry as it helps to prevent the malfunctioning of the components in the electronic devices. Apart from these industries, liquid encapsulation is widely used in automotive and other industries. Liquid encapsulation is widely used in automobile industry as it absorbs shocks and moisture and protects the component from damage.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market of global liquid encapsulation in terms of revenue in 2017. Further, with rapid growth of telecommunication and electronics industry in this region increases the growth of liquid encapsulation market. Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than 61% of the market share of liquid encapsulation by the end of the forecasted period. North America and Europe are showcasing a steady growth due the enhancement of the liquid encapsulation materials with more focus in research and development.

Strong Demand for Epoxy Resin Material

Among liquid encapsulation materials, epoxy resin material is widely used in electronic, semiconductor, automotive and telecommunication industry. Epoxy resin possess characteristics such as low viscosity solution, highly versatile and contain approximately 91% weight solids liquid epoxy resin in xylene for easier processing and handling.

Some of the applications of epoxy resin are aerospace adhesives, lower volatile organic compounds coatings, high-strength products and chemical-resistant resin products.

Growing use of epoxy resin for liquid encapsulation in paint industry as it dries quickly and protect the layer that are highly tough is also expected to boost the growth of global liquid encapsulation. Growing use of liquid epoxy resins for encapsulation of semiconductors is also a major factor that is believed increase the growth of liquid encapsulation market globally.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global liquid encapsulation market which includes company profiling of Henkel AG & Company KGaA, BASF SE, Panasonic Corporation, Sanyu Rec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Resin Technical Systems, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global liquid encapsulation market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

