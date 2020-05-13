Long Read Sequencing Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Trends | BaseClear B.V., Bionano Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies

An off-the-shelf report on Long Read Sequencing Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

What is Long Read Sequencing Market?

Long read sequencing is a technique used for the separation of genome sequences, which cannot be sequenced by short-read methods. Since the genome of most of the organisms is more extensive and cannot be read in a single stretch, long-read sequencing offers the benefit of obtaining better and longer reads. The technique provides various advantages in clinical analysis of various disorders owing to the interests such as improvements in genome assembly, detection of genome variants, and haplotype phasing, among others.

The long read sequencing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising investments by key players in R&D activities related to long-read sequencing technologies, along with the rise in the cases of genetic disorders. Also, the benefits offered by long-read sequencing compared to short-read sequencing is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BaseClear B.V., Bionano Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quantapore, Inc., Stratos Genomics, TATAA Biocenter, etc.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Long Read Sequencing Market globally. This report on ‘Long Read Sequencing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

