Major Companies in Transparent Display Market Struggle to Fulfil the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-19

Due to the burgeoning demand to increase the aesthetic appeal of outdoor advertisement applications, the demand for transparent displays is expected to significantly rise over the next few years. Major companies and organizations are adopting such devices for promoting their products through digital signage.

This booming demand for transparent digital signage is primarily attributed to the flourishing out-of-home (OOH) advertisement industry. Moreover, the increasing spending in the advertisement industry, due to the rising competition amongst companies in the retail sector, is fuelling the demand for transparent displays.

Rapid technological innovations in the healthcare sector are another important factor propelling the uptake of transparent displays, especially for use in surgery and patient checkup. Moreover, these displays, owing to their ability to display vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen level, are also being increasingly adopted for assisting surgeons during critical operating procedures.

Driven by these factors, the global transparent display market is expected to grow in valuation from $524.7 million in 2018 to $4,933.6 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 46.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Of these, the LCD variants were more popular in 2018, mainly due to their ability to massively reduce the power consumption and thus result in decreased electricity expenditure, especially for the marketing firms which run advertisements on screens for long durations daily and thus require smart management of electricity consumption