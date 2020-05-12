Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market 2027 : Which region will gain the largest growth? | Gradalis, Gritstone Oncology, Immunicum AB, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Medigene and Neon Therapeutics

The Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market research added by the insight partners, offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. This report also provides definitive data concerning market, size, commercialization aspects and revenue forecast of the industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the competitive status of key players within the projection timeline while focusing on their portfolio and regional expansion endeavors.

Neoantigen targeted therapies are being used widely for the treatment of cancerous cells. Neoantigens are tumor-specific antigens which formed due to the instability of tumor cells. Neoantigens are highly immunogenic; hence they are not expressed in healthy tissues. The concept of using identified neoantigens as vaccines to efficiently stimulate patients’ autoimmune system and generate anti-tumor response has gained recognition.

The neoantigen targeted therapies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to an increasing prevalence of cancer, coupled with the availability of different treatment options. Also, the rise in R&D expenditures made by the manufacturers for the introduction of new drugs is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Achilles Therapeutics

2. Advaxis, Inc.

3. Frame Cancer Therapeutics

4. Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

5. Gradalis, Inc.

6. Gritstone Oncology

7. Immunicum AB

8. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

9. Medigene

10. Neon Therapeutics

The neoantigen targeted therapies market is segmented based on therapy type and end user. Based on the therapy type, the market is segmented as combination therapy and monotherapy. Based on end user, the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, medical research institutions, and other end users.

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

