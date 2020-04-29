Network Security Firewall Market to have Substantial Growth with 13.1% of CAGR by 2027 – AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Mobelium, Omobio, Openmind Networks, SAP SE

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Network Security Firewall – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global Network Security Firewall market is expected to reach US$ 10,531.1 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day-by-day, which is affecting the world’s technology supply chain too. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, owing to COVID-19 impact, the US would experience contraction in GDP in the second quarter. Further, as per the US Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAS), foreign direct investment (FDI) flows could fall between 5% and 15% to their lowest levels since the 2008–2009 financial crisis. Due to the shutdown of businesses and the fall in the demand for network security firewall in the first quarter of 2020, the market is significantly impacted. Moreover, due to the falling GDP, the market will have negative impact on the growth rate of the network security firewall market

Network Security Firewall Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component (Solution (SMS Firewall (A2P SMS, P2A SMS), Signalling Firewall (SS7 Firewall, Diameter Firewall)), and Services); Deployment Mode (On-Premises, On-Cloud)

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003402

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the Network Security Firewall market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Network Security Firewall market. The demand for Network Security Firewall is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the communication between mobile operators and applications. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, which comprises of largest e-commerce market across the globe, accounting for over 40% of the value of global e-commerce transactions. The BFSI sector is highly developed, and the population prefers to use online payment modes. Such factors create a significant need to implement cyber security tools including, network security firewall.

GLOBAL NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Network Security Firewall Market – By Component

• Solution

• SMS Firewall

• Signalling Firewall

• Services

Global Network Security Firewall Market – By Deployment

• On-Premises

• Cloud

The coming years are anticipated to come up with higher sophistication of spiteful hacking. Majority of network security attacks and hacking is projected to become even more high profile, reinforcing the criticality of network security. Most recently there have been significant surge in emergence of network security threats that are persistently imposing a persistent pressure on the businesses to strengthen their network security game. Owing to this trend of burgeoning cyber threat the network managers across various industries are emphasizing on their security infrastructure and upgrading the plans in order to prepare themselves against evolving network threats including DDoS attacks, Network based Ransomeware, and insider threats among others.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003402

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com