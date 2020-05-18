North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2027

The growth of the market in the region is expected to grow owing to increased demand for the use of exosomes as biomarkers in the diagnosis of cancer, increasing prevalence of cancer, aging population and lifestyle changes. Additionally, robust product pipeline, presence of major players and well-developed regulatory policies are projected to drive the North American exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC

BIOREGENERATIVE SCIENCES

Cell Guidance Systems

Evomic Science LLC

EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS

ITH, Immune Therapy Holdings AB

Miltenyi Biotec

Norgen Biotek Corp

RENEURON GROUP PLC

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

The US has observed fast growth in the within the past few years and is expected to lead the market in North America during the forecast period. Currently, exosomes are rapidly gaining momentum in accessing therapeutic effects of stem cells. Additionally, they hold great promise for use as biomarkers in non-invasive tests, vehicles for drug delivery, and active agents in cosmeceutical products.

Investment has also increased in manufacturing technologies to support the production of clinical-grade stem cell exosomes. For instance, in 2017, RoosterBio and Exopharm collaborated on a Stem Cell Exomere Program. The objective of the project is to develop therapeutic extracellular exosomes derived from adult stem cells into clinical practice. Licensing activity has also increased in the industry offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the US. Further, in 2014, Capricor Therapeutics added seven new patent applications with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for technologies related to cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs) and CDC-derived extracellular vesicles, including exosomes.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Software

North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By End User

Cancer Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

