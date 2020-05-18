North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2027
The growth of the market in the region is expected to grow owing to increased demand for the use of exosomes as biomarkers in the diagnosis of cancer, increasing prevalence of cancer, aging population and lifestyle changes. Additionally, robust product pipeline, presence of major players and well-developed regulatory policies are projected to drive the North American exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- AETHLON MEDICAL, INC
- BIOREGENERATIVE SCIENCES
- Cell Guidance Systems
- Evomic Science LLC
- EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS
- ITH, Immune Therapy Holdings AB
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Norgen Biotek Corp
- RENEURON GROUP PLC
- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
The US has observed fast growth in the within the past few years and is expected to lead the market in North America during the forecast period. Currently, exosomes are rapidly gaining momentum in accessing therapeutic effects of stem cells. Additionally, they hold great promise for use as biomarkers in non-invasive tests, vehicles for drug delivery, and active agents in cosmeceutical products.
Investment has also increased in manufacturing technologies to support the production of clinical-grade stem cell exosomes. For instance, in 2017, RoosterBio and Exopharm collaborated on a Stem Cell Exomere Program. The objective of the project is to develop therapeutic extracellular exosomes derived from adult stem cells into clinical practice. Licensing activity has also increased in the industry offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the US. Further, in 2014, Capricor Therapeutics added seven new patent applications with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for technologies related to cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs) and CDC-derived extracellular vesicles, including exosomes.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By Application
- Diagnostic
- Therapeutic
North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By Product
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Software
North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By End User
- Cancer Institutes
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
North America Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market – By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
