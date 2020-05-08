Online Meeting Software Market Record tremendous growth during COVID-19 ,USD 6.23 billion

Global Online Meeting Software Market Research Report: by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Market Synopsis

The Global Online Meeting Software Market is estimated to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2019–2024.Online meeting software provides services which are adopted by various organizations, enterprises, and government agencies to conduct meetings and share relative information or in real-time, with their clients, colleagues, and customers, which also results in cost saving for traveling. Online meeting software is used for conducting virtual meetings such as webinars and web conferencing.

There are various advantages of online meeting software such as it allows the participants to record the meeting and use it to extract information, additionally, it connects people over the Internet for sharing information and other purposes. Additionally, online meeting software also offers security from data breaches and cyber-attacks. The adoption of the online meeting software has allowed the companies to hold successful virtual meetings and improve collaboration with the clients. Similarly, these software allow connection with the geographically dispersed teams in an organization and increase work productivity by reducing the travel cost.

Segmentation

The global online meeting software market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end user, and region.By component, the market has been segmented into software and services.By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise.By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.By end-user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global online meeting software market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographical analysis of online meeting software has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and South America).

North America held the largest market share in 2018 due to the presence of various key vendors such as Cisco System, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and others which provide various software and services to enterprises and industries for conducting online meeting. Additionally, North America has been the earliest adopter of advanced technologies and well-developed infrastructure in the region, which is one of the factors driving the market. Moreover, the companies in the region are adding new features in the software to secure the meeting data. Based on country, the North American region has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US accounts the largest market share in the region due to presence of various market players in the region such as 8×8, Inc., Ooma, Inc., FluentStream Technologies, LLC, and others which are investing in the development of various new features in their software and services

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global online meeting software market as Nextiva (US), RingCentral, Inc. (US), Jive Communications (US), Vonage (US), Dialpad, Inc. (US), 8×8, Inc. (US), Ooma, Inc. (US), FluentStream Technologies, LLC (US), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (US), LogMeIn, Inc (US), Cisco Systems (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US) among others.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

