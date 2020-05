Overhead Conveyors Market With Good Revenue Status Till 2018 – 2028

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Overhead Conveyors Market: Overview:

Handling, moving, and transportation of goods are the basic part of an individual’s life during any activity which cannot be ignored. Furthermore, many problems arise in the manufacturing and distribution activities, due to the bottleneck issues related to good’s handling across various industries. Overhead conveyors helps in handling, thus influencing the machine productivity located upstream or downstream, and impacting the work-in-progress and significant capital investment. Overhead conveyors helps in carrying the hanged load to a chain moving continuously with a little flexibility through the whole process in the manufacturing plant.

Furthermore, overhead conveyors such as manually operated forklifts or transpallets, and automated overhead conveyors are the two most popular type of mode of operations of overhead conveyors used across manufacturing industries. Manual overhead conveyors are extensively used across the warehouse facilities, whereas automatic overhead conveyors are used in distribution or manufacturing industries for reducing the handling costs and eliminating the risk of damage to packed products.

Ease of loading and unloading goods, better safety, more possibility and enabling of just in time (JIT) production, work-in progress control, movement of goods and products over a long distance without any damage are the factors estimated to uplift the sales of overhead conveyors market. Moreover, end-users employ overhead conveyors through considering various factors – maintenance expenses, power consumption, overall investments, return-on investments, wearing parts replacement, and insurances.

Overhead Conveyors Market: Market Dynamics :

Global overhead conveyors market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as provision of safety functions for accident prevention, variable speed drives, ease of loading and unloading, and simple start and stop during emergency. Furthermore, efficiency enhancement, optimal area utilization, requirement of semi-skilled labors, and bulk items movement are further expected to augment the growth of overhead conveyors market over the forecast period.

However, growing cost of energy, in particular for fossil energies, impose new and unique strategies for conveyors use, may hamper the global overhead conveyors market growth over the forecast period. High installation costs, lifting criteria of the building, need of specialist for proper installation, are further anticipated to hinder the growth of global overhead conveyors market.

Overhead Conveyors Market: Market Segmentation :

Global overhead conveyors market can be segmented into product type and application. On the basis of product type, global overhead conveyors market can be segmented into:

I-Beam Trolley Conveyors

Enclosed Track Conveyors

Others

On the basis of application, global overhead conveyors market can be segmented into:

Construction

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Others

Overhead Conveyors Market: Regional Analysis:

The global overhead conveyors market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to development and new facilities across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, China and South East Asian countries such as ASEAN alliance countries, India, among others are expected to register significant growth rate owing to growing manufacturing facilities, awareness among end-use industries to make smooth movement of goods without affecting the plant performance and efficiency. Growing industrial, construction sector, and oil and gas facilities across Middle East & Africa are further estimated to augment the global overhead conveyors market during the forecast period.

Moreover, North America, followed by Europe are anticipated to be the mature markets in the global overhead conveyors market due to significant presence of prominent manufacturers for conveyors, considerable investment in automotive manufacturing, oil and gas plants, among other industrial sector. Growth of construction segment in Brazil and expected economy recovery in Mexico are further estimated to drive the Latin America overhead conveyors market over the forecast period.

Overhead Conveyors Market: Key Market Participants:

