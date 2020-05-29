Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market to witness increased traction from Cosmetics applications

Cosmetics applications have indeed been cited as one of the chief application arenas for phenoxyethanol preservatives industry size over 2019-2024. One of the premium products of phenoxyethanols, i.e., P5 is mainly deployed in cosmetic applications due to its comparatively lesser phenol content, estimated to be less than 5 ppm. Phenoxyethanol P5 preservatives demand, as per reports, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% over 2019-2024.

This advanced report on the phenoxyethanol preservatives market includes an in-depth overview of this business sphere. Alongside, details of the present market size and status have been given. The report aims to provide substantial updates on the market, pertaining to the development status as well as the latest trends characterizing the market.

Rising demand for natural & organic cosmetics ingredients due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding adverse health effects of synthetic chemicals will hinder the . Phenoxyethanol preservative market growth by 2024.

The estimates pertaining to the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) has been calculated by the Global phenoxyethanol preservatives market 2019 report with respect to the extent of the specific time duration. Industry specialists that have been evaluating the business environment are also likely to take a closer look at the alignment of the organization as well as the firm’s business structure. This data that has been collected has been done so based on the high-quality insights and market structures and more.

The global phenoxyethanol preservatives market has been bifurcated into two products namely phenoxyethanol P5 and phenoxyethanol P25. These products are segregated based on the free phenol content in the phenoxyethanol preservatives. In terms of revenue, phenoxyethanol P25 preservatives will witness growth with over 5% CAGR in future. This is owing to its widespread application in home care products such as liquid detergents, fabric detergents and in some cosmetics products as well.

The report basically aims to present an overall analysis of the market and is inclusive of highly thoughtful insights, historical data, experiences, industry-validated data, and projections alongside a given set of theories and methodology. The report depicts the competitive spectrum of the market in detail and also presents an in-depth comprehensive evaluation of the vital industry players.

SWOT analysis of the market has been presented in the report. The phenoxyethanol preservatives market study also explores varied topics such as the regional market scope, products, suitable applications, market size pertaining to the individual product type, revenue and sales with respect to the region, manufacturing chain details, production cost analysis, an analysis of the parameters impacting the business, market size projection, etc.

Europe is also likely to carve a profitable roadmap in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market over the forecast span. Driven by the fierce competitiveness in Europe pharmaceutical industry, the demand for the product is anticipated to rise, thereby sourcing lucrative business opportunities. Globally, phenoxyethanol preservatives industry from pharmaceutical applications is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.5% over 2019-2024.

Speaking of geographical landscape, U.S. is one region where P5 phenoxyethanol preservatives industry demand is quite high. Being one of the most lucrative growth grounds for the cosmetic and pharmaceutical markets, the United States has been observing an escalated commercialization of P5 grade preservatives lately.

Asia Pacific will generate the revenue of more than USD 60 million in future due to extensive usage of the product in home & personal care and pharmaceutical applications. With increasing real income and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by leading cosmetics manufacturer coupled with upward penetration of cosmetics & personal care products catapulting the regional phenoxyethanol preservative demand.

