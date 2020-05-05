Rapid Unit Sales of Electronically Controlled Variable Gear Ratio Steering Market to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market 2017-2025

Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering Market: Overview

Steering ratio is defined as the ratio between the theoretical turning radius based on ideal tire behavior and the actual turning radius based on real tire behavior A steering system using different ratios on the rack in a rack and pinion steering system is called a Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering system. When a variable-gear-ratio system is electrically powered and controlled by using a microprocessor is called an Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering system. At the center of the rack, the space between the teeth are smaller and the space becomes larger as the pinion moves down the rack. In the middle, there is a higher ratio and the ratio becomes lower as the steering wheel is turned towards lock.

This makes the steering less sensitive when the steering wheel is close to its center position and makes it harder for the driver to over steer at high speeds. As the steering wheel is turned towards lock, the wheels begin to react more to steering input. The advantage of an electronically controlled variable gear ratio Steering Assembly is that it adjusts to the ideal steering condition for whatever the car’s speed happens to be. When traveling at highway speeds, the car’s steering becomes less sensitive to small movements of the wheel, whereas when you’re driving at slower speeds or parking, the steering becomes highly responsive to small movements of the wheel. Electronic control provides intelligent steering assistance.

The electromechanical power steering controls and assists vehicle steering using an intelligently controlled electric motor. Based on the steering signal recorded by the torque sensor, the ECU calculates the optimum steering assistance and forwards this information to the electric motor, which provides the necessary force.

Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering Market: Dynamics

The lowered steering effort is the key driver for the global Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering Market. With increasing demand for comfort and luxury amongst the consumers demand for such systems has globally increased. Other driving factors include lesser fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emission, which is typically 10 percent less for these systems. These systems are light and have minimal space requirements. They also provide robust worm gear transfers the assistance torque

Throughout the steering gear’s entire service life and crash safety.

Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering Market: Segmentation

The Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market is by sales channel and vehicle type.

By sales channel, the Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market is segmented as –

OEM

Aftermarket

By type of vehicle the Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market is segmented as –

Passenger cars Economy car Sedan

Commercial vehicles Light commercial vehicles Heavy commercial vehicles



Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market is designed for seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. The global Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market is expected to grow at a good CAGR over the forecast period. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increased automotive production and per capita income especially in countries like India and China. As the early adapters of the technology North America and Europe hold significant market share in the global Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market. The overall prediction for the global Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market is positive over the forecast period.

Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering Market: Key players

The key players in the global Electronically Controlled Variable-Gear-Ratio Steering market are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Motors, BMW

ArcelorMittal, JTEKT Corporation

Hyundai Motors

