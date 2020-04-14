Remote Patient Monitoring Market to hit $2,130 million by 2022 – General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtornic, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was $703 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% to reach $2,130 million by 2022. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology used to collect medical and health-related data from individuals at one location and electronically transmit it to a healthcare provider at another location. RPM is used to remotely monitor and analyze physiological parameters such as blood oxygen levels, vital signs, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar, which improves the quality of care, quality of life, and allows early prediction of aggravations and exacerbations.

Request Sample Copy of Remote Patient Monitoring Market at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660096/sample

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtornic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson and Omron Corporation. Other players in the RPM market include A&D Company, Limited, Aipermon GmbH & Co. KG, Jawbone, Docobo Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Schiller AG, SHL Telemedicine, and Sorin Group

This reduces the number of emergency department visits, and duration of hospitalization. This is attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to healthcare systems, and a high risk of developing chronic disease due to rapid urbanization. In addition, the increase in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD, are responsible for the high growth rate.

Chronic heart diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the world. Chronic care management accounts for 75% of the healthcare costs. The increase in prevalence of chronic conditions places an enormous financial burden on the caregivers. Here, RPM technologies comes into role play and identifies small changes in the patient’s physiological data and promote self-monitoring. Thus, it reduces the readmissions and prevents avoidable hospitalizations. Moreover, these technologies decrease a number of unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office and reduce travel-related expenses that are necessary to receive quality medical care. On the short-and long-term basis, by proper implementation, RPM technologies can expand access to quality healthcare, and save time and money.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Remote Patient Monitoring market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Remote Patient Monitoring market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660096/discount

For more clarity on the real potential of the Remote Patient Monitoring market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660096/buy/4999

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY CONDITION

CHAPTER 5 WORLD REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

CHAPTER 6 WORLD REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Remote Patient Monitoring market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Remote Patient Monitoring market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Remote Patient Monitoring market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Remote Patient Monitoring market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the world. We help our clients in their decision support system by assisting them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876