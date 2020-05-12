Retinal Imaging Devices (RID) Market Size Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2027

Retinal Imaging Device Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,836.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,868.06 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2020-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global retinal imaging device market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global retinal imaging device market, based on the device type, is segmented into fundus camera, fluorescein angiography, and optical coherence tomography. The fundus camera segment led the retinal imaging device market by device type in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, specialized eye care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users (academic institutes, research institutes and retail clinics).

The factors that are estimated to drive growth of the market include rising prevalence of eye diseases, growing global initiatives for blindness and technological advancements. Whereas, the high cost of OCT devices is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Revenio Group Corporation (CenterVue SpA) Epipole Ltd. Eyenuk, Inc. Forus Health Pvt Ltd Imagine Eyes Nikon Corporation Optomed Plc Phoenix Technology Group, LLC Topcon Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Retinal Imaging Device Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Retinal Imaging Device Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Retinal Imaging Device Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Retinal Imaging Device Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The report segments global retinal imaging device market as follows:

Global Retinal imaging device Market – By Device Type

Fluorescein Angiography

Fundus Camera

Optical Coherence Tomography

Global Retinal imaging device Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Eye Care Centers

Others

