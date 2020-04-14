Security Information and Event Management Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2027: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), IBM Corporation

The security information and event management market accounted to US$ 2.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.24 Bn by 2027.



Europe was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The constantly rising demand for cyber security in the highly data sensitive industries of European region is set to nurture the security information and event management market in the European region.

The key companies operating in the field of Security Information and Event Management that are profiled in the report include AlienVault, DFLABS SPA, Fireeye, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), IBM Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., RSA Security LLC, SolarWinds Inc., Splunk Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others.

Best practices of cyber resilience standards to reduce the likelihood of cyber-attacks on the critical business functions are being integrated into businesses. Further, the economy in the APAC region has witnessed considerable rise in the last few years with many economies coming to the fore. Large number of individuals have graduated to higher levels and a huge population of High Net-worth Individuals (HNI) characterizes the APAC region. All these factors put the APAC region to high potential risks from the cyber breaches, and thereby the SIEM implementation solutions by the banking sector in APAC region is anticipated to witness rapid pace during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing number of large volume of cyber incident threats coupled with stringent cyber security legislation and regulations are the major factors driving the growth of SOAR based solutions. Moreover, the growing popularity if automation and adoption of AI enabled solutions especially among large enterprise owners is also expected to have profound positive influence over the growth of the security information and event management market in the coming years. The increasing demand for automated incident response and use of AI enabled solutions is also expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Thus, the market is poised to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The global security information and event management market by service has been segmented into integration, consulting, and service. The security information and event management market by service was led by integration service segment. Large number of enterprises around the globe are rapidly moving towards cloud storage. Apart from these two deployment types hybrid model is also adopted by multiple enterprises, hybrid deployment type which is combination of both on-premises and public cloud. Even in the coming years, industry experts expect this trend to continue the same way. This has led to high growth in the integration and deployment services market contributing to largest share in the security information and event management services market

