Smart Lighting Market 2020: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players ( Eaton McCaskill Electrical Contractors, Inc, Honeywell, Acuity Brands, Lutron Electronics Company, Digital Lumens, Legrand Polska Sp. z o.o., General Electric Manufactur

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the Smart Lighting Market report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. Global Smart Lighting Market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain.

A superior and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. Attaining complete info about the trends and opportunities in the industry is fairly time consuming process which is eased with this report. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this market report. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of client’s interest.

Some of The Leading Players of Smart Lighting Market

• Eaton McCaskill Electrical Contractors, Inc

• Honeywell

• Acuity Brands

• Lutron Electronics Company

• Digital Lumens

• Legrand Polska Sp. z o.o.

• General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

• Streetlight.Vision

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ https://bit.ly/2FsQ5P9

Wireless connectivity is taking a leap over the wire abled connecting networks as wireless is more convenient to use. First, this technology was used in the telephones now called as the mobile phones, and since then the wireless technology has revolutionized the way things were viewed. Wireless technology has given its consumers freedom from a limited range of wired devices. The lighting industry has introduced a lighting solution integrated with the wireless technology that enables its consumers to control the lighting conveniently from their mobile phones sitting away from the place/house. Wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and RF Ids are experiencing high adoption rate among users. The rising popularity of wireless technology in lighting solution is thus considered to be one of the major reasons driving the smart lighting market.

Since the past few years the price of LED luminaires has reduced dramatically. The price of LED luminaires a decade ago was almost twice to thrice in comparison to the present day scenario. Furthermore, it is still expected to reduce and become as affordable as common fluorescent or incandescent lighting solutions without affecting its ability to reduce energy consumption by up to 70%. This reduction in price has taken place due to the slowing demand for LED luminaires in the market owing to their high prices. Thus, the manufacturers offered a competitive price, thereby leading to a dramatic reduction in the price of LED, in order to promote LED lighting solutions in the market. The efficacy of LED has been improving as its increased illuminating capacity per watt is resulting in better lighting source with lower energy consumption. A majority of the smart lighting market utilizes LED bulbs, the price reduction here would also affect the adoption of smart lighting solutions, in a way increasing its deployment rate globally and contributing to smart lighting market growth.

GLOBAL SMART LIGHTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Lighting Type

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamp

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

High Intensity Discharge Lamps

Others

By Application

Industrial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Government

Outdoor Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Connectivity Technology

By Connectivity Technology

Wired

Wireless

To Buy this Report, Click here @ https://bit.ly/2RCizLi

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. Smart Lighting Market LANDSCAPE

5. Smart Lighting Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. Smart Lighting Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE

8. Smart Lighting Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES

9. Smart Lighting Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. Smart Lighting Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. Smart Lighting Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. Smart Lighting Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

14. APPENDIX

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

[email protected]