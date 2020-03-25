Space Electronics Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth by 2027

The demand for deep space exploration is driving the need for space components and electronics that survive in a harsh environment. Developed and developing countries both are investing heavily in space research and development programs. Growing demand for small satellites for earth observations, networking, and communications applications coupled with lower launch cost is expected to drive the space electronics market significantly. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years due to the high focus on space research and the presence of dedicated centers and space companies such as NASA, SpaceX, and others.

The “Global Space Electronics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of space electronics market with detailed market segmentation by platform, component, subsystem, and geography. The global space electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading space electronics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the space electronics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from space electronics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for space electronics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the space electronics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key space electronics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BAE Systems plc

Cobham plc

HEICO Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.)

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TT Electronics

Xilinx Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting space electronics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Force analysis.

