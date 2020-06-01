Specialty Chemicals Market to see robust growth via automotive industry

Decresearch has recently published a study titled ‘Global specialty chemicals market Research Report’. In this report, analysts have provided a detailed evaluation of the global specialty chemicals market. The report is inclusive of a completely comprehensive study of the specialty chemicals market alongside all the important factors that are likely to have an impact on the commercialization matrix of the market.

The report covers various areas such as specialty chemicals market size, segmental analysis, regional growth opportunities, drivers and constraints, major vendors in the market, as well as the competitive landscape.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global specialty chemicals market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspect of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. Also provided in the research report are a Porter’s five force model, in tandem with the SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis of the specialty chemicals market.

Chemical industry has become a crucial name in the global business space, being regarded as the key enabler for other sectors. Chemicals have occupied their significant share in probably all the other industries of the world, right from the electronics to the paint, automotive, food & beverages, etc. With this gigantic presence, specialty chemicals market is all set to expand vigorously both in terms of revenue and applications over the coming years. Specialty chemicals market is estimated to reach USD 1273 billion by 2024.

Automotive industry is one of the top potential growth prospect for specialty chemicals market. Automotive industry utilizes a broad range of specialty chemical products in the form of paints & coatings, polymers & plastic additives, adhesives & sealants, lubricants, etc., thus contributing towards a significant share of specialty chemicals industry. The expanding automotive industry coupled with the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will bring a huge set of opportunities for the market space.

Asia Pacific specialty chemicals is projected to grow at an annual growth rate of 6.5% up to 2024. A swift rise in construction and automotive industries in the region has propelled the demand for construction chemicals and automotive chemical compounds, which in turn has driven specialty chemicals industry to accumulate lucrative gains from the region. The fact that renowned automakers such as Audi AG, BMW, and Mercedes Benz have planned to expand their operations across APAC can prove beneficial for the expansion of specialty chemicals market in the region.

The specialty chemicals market dynamics are complex and each business segment outlines a different growth chart. Despite the healthy growth of automotive and construction industries in North America and Asia Pacific, the market scenario for the textiles & paper specialty chemicals is witnessing a marked change. The advent of digitalization and Internet are posing a threat to the development of specialty chemicals market from textiles & paper industry. The growing trend of promotional activities on You-Tube, Facebook, Twitter and other such platforms have gradually faded out the traditional marketing tools including pamphlets and catalogues, thus depicting a sluggish growth for this market from the paper & textiles sector.

The massive rise in smartphones demand across the globe have positively impacted the growth of electronic specialty chemicals market. Upsurge in the manufacturing of electronic components due to soaring semiconductors and integrated circuits will contribute to the market share. Electronic specialty chemicals market is set to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the period of 2016-2024.

Rise in lubricants & oilfields chemicals demand in North America, owing to growing oil exploration activities in U.S., have augmented the regional specialty chemicals market size. U.S. specialty chemicals industry generated revenue worth USD 150 billion in 2015, and is estimated to carve an exponential growth chart over the coming years.

In the coming years, the companies worldwide will spend heavily on R&D activities to walk parallelly with the growing consumer needs and demands. The industry, which is highly competitive and fragmented presently, will witness various collaborations and partnerships for efficient manufacturing of these products. Key market players are Dow Chemical, INEOS Group, BASF, Bayer, Ashland Inc., DuPont, Clariant, Huntsman, Syngenta, Evonik Industries, Arkema, Albemarle, Akzo Nobel, Eastman Chemical Company, Chemtura, and Solvay.

