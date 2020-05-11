Telecom Expense Management Market is Growing Exponentially in Australia by 2027 – CIMPL, Emersion Software Systems, Tangoe, Telstra Corporation Limited, Valicom

Business Market Insights is a New Cloud-Based Market Research Platform with Fast and Easy Free Access which has announced has new Report on “Australia Telecom Expense Management Market” which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

The communication plays a vital role in seamless business processes, the function of critical enterprise operations and subsequently, the growth of the business. Moreover, the large scale geographical presence of the enterprise processes and its subsidiaries has further added to the demand for a robust and efficient enterprise communication solution and services along with its periodic maintenance as well as function. As a result, the surge in the number of telecom assets, asset provisioning, financing, maintenance, optimization, and management of telecom expense could gain complexities with the increase in enterprise size and business operations. Thus, the Australia Telecom Expense Management Market is poised to provide significant profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Australia Telecom Expense Management Market Insights

The rise in demand for 5G enabled telecom services and solutions

The integration of state of the art technology enabled 5G telecom services has attracted significant traction across significant economies, including Australia. Factors such as higher bandwidth resulting in superior internet and data services along with scope for innovative augmented and virtual reality enabled solutions is further expected to fuel the growth of the 5G enabled services. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (AMCA) has promised to accommodate modifications in its existing spectrum allocation towards maximizing the benefits of implementation of 5G services for both its commercial and retail end-users. Moreover, the Australian government has ensured the spectrum availability along with assistance in necessary regulatory and infrastructure arrangements towards the timely implementation and subsequently the availability of the 5G enabled services by the end of 2019 or 2020. Consequently, providing numerous attractive business opportunities for the players during the forecast period.

Significant rise in penetration of TEM solutions across SMEs

The swift reduction in IT infrastructure and digital costs, coupled with an emphasis towards operational efficiencies has boosted the growth of TEM based solutions across the small and medium enterprise owners. Moreover, the availability of versatile benefits over the conventional telecom expense management along with an increase in flexible service offerings from the telecom services provider is also anticipated to add to the complexity of telecom expense management through conventional solutions. Thus, propelling the penetration of TEM based numerous solutions and managed services across the large pool of small & medium enterprise owners across the Australian region. According to data accessed from the Australian government website, the small & medium enterprise employs about 44% of the total Australian population, i.e., 4.8 million of and contributed 35% of the overall industry value added (IVA) in 2017.

Australia Telecom Expense Management Market – End-user Insights

The significantly large number of users of telecom service such as fixed, mobile, and data for seamless business communication requirement has driven the number of telecom-based assets, devices, services, and solutions. Moreover, the rise in labor costs equipped with budget constraints and fluctuation in service offerings has complicated the task of management of telecom expenses efficiently. As a result, the enterprise owners’ especially large and medium enterprises apart from telecom service provider have attracted significant demand for numerous TEM based solution and services. The large enterprise owing to significantly large scale organizational presence and massive operation has attributed in demand for efficient and robust business communication-based solution and assets. Moreover, the substantial complexities in telecom provisioning, management, allocation, and tracking of various telecom expense have resulted in the notable market share of the large enterprise. Thus, the large enterprise accounted for the significant market share presently and are expected to maintain its dominance in the Australia telecom expense management market during the coming years.

Australia Telecom Expense Management Market – Business Model Insights

Currently, the companies operating in Australia telecom expense management market provide a wide range of solutions through professional and managed services. Furthermore, the continuous advancement in technological capabilities in the business communication such as hosted PBX, unified communications, and other disruptive technologies also have a significant impact over the market player value offerings and subsequently their business model. As a result, based on the business model, the Australian telecom expense management market is segmented into hosted, licensed software, managed service, and total outsourcing business models.

Australia Telecom Expense Management Market – Solutions Insights

Presently, the leading telecom expense management based market players offer a broad range of solutions as well as related managed services for distinguishing their core offerings from market competitors. Moreover, the significant presence of many market players across Australian as well as other major geographical regions along with high market competition has attributed in the highly fragmented nature of the market. As a result, the leading market players have extended their solution features beyond current offerings to accommodate additional value-added solutions and services. For instance, some of the commonly offered features through telecom expense management solutions and services being offered currently are financial management, business intelligence, reporting & analytics, consulting, contract management, and sourcing management among other additional features. Thus, based on solutions the market is broadly classified into financial management, order management, business intelligence, inventory management, contract management, dispute management, and others (sourcing management, design & optimization management, and security management) segments.

