upply Shortages Prevail During COVID-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Agricultural Adjuvants Market

The rising demand for agrochemicals, in order to improve the yield, is one of the major factors responsible for the surge in the demand for agricultural adjuvants. As per the United Nations agency, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a reduction of almost 0.8 million square kilometers was observed in the global arable land during 2000–2015.

In addition to this, the mushrooming emand for food, on account of the increasing global population, is creating the need for the optimum usage of the available farmlands, which is, in turn, driving the use of agrochemicals across the world.

The other important factors propelling the growth in the demand for agricultural adjuvants are the soaring government and private investments in agricultural technologies and equipment, especially in developing nations, such as India, Brazil, and China.

These swift technological advancements are aimed at maximizing the yield from the limited arable land, to feed the population which is set to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 from 7.7 billion in 2019. As a result, the global agricultural adjuvants market revenue is expected to increase from $2,777.6 million in 2017 to $3,778.9 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The APAC region is projected to witness the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. In 2017, China was the largest market for agricultural adjuvants in the region, accounting for an over 30.0% value share. Regulatory and monetary support under state- and center-implemented policies in India and investments by the Chinese government are expected to help local farmers purchase agrochemical formulations and augment their crop yield.