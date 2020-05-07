Wearable Medical Devices Market High Growth Rate Opportunity Analysis | P&S Intelligence

The increasing awareness amongst the people about fitness and wellness is one of the major factors fuelling the surge in the demand for wearable medical devices across the world. Several organizations and companies are regularly organizing awareness programs and campaigns for increasing the awareness in people regarding health and wellness and for making them understand the importance of staying healthy and fit. In addition to this, the wearable medical devices contain important information and advice from nutritionists and dieticians, which make them highly sought-after across the globe.

There are numerous types of wearable medical devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, hearing aids, smart cloths, breath analyzers, and patches. Out of these, the fitness trackers are projected to register the highest usage during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the fact that a majority of the people using these devices want to track their progress and fitness journey, number of steps taken, their health and fitness condition, and calories burnt. Moreover, these trackers are extremely cost-effective and are thus, being increasingly adopted by people across the world.

Globally, North America observed the highest utilization of wearable medical devices during the historical period (2014–2019), owing to the presence of several well-established wearable medical devices manufacturing companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to record the highest adoption of wearable medical devices during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, soaring technological innovations, ballooning investments in healthcare and digital healthcare solutions by both public and private companies, booming geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, in the region.

Therefore, it is certain that the usage of wearable medical devices will skyrocket in future, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness about health and fitness amongst the people.

