White Biotechnology Market Key Factors, Economic Impact of Global Key Players, Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2018-2025

Global White Biotechnology Market valued approximately USD 248 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The White Biotechnology Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The vast environment-related benefits linked with the use of white biotechnology products across a number of application areas has led to the increased focus on the field’s development from industries as well as government bodies in the past few years. Most governments have either already allocated or are in the process of allocating substantial budgets for the implementation of white biotechnology technology in the industrial sector. Increasing use in the manufacturing of biofuels such as bioethanol & biodiesel, rising government initiatives to promote white biotechnology and growth in e-commerce industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand from developing economies is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, white biotechnology offers several benefits such as it is environment friendliness, it reduced manufacturing costs, it is low wastage generation & raw material consumption, and so on, due to these benefits demand of White Biotechnology is boosting among end-users in all over the world. However, reliability of various industries and consumer preference for traditional foods & fuel are the factor that limiting the market growth of White Biotechnology during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global White Biotechnology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for green products & rising research and development activities by government across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as significant rate in the global White Biotechnology market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising use of biomass and reduced reliance on petroleum imports across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes

Kaneka Corporation

Biosphere

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Genecor

DSM

Akzo Nobel

BASF SE

Henkel AG.

Du Pont Danisco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Bioenergy

Food and Feed Additives

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Personal Care and Household Products

Other Fine Chemicals

By Product:

Biofuel

Biochemical

Biopolymers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global White Biotechnology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

