Brain Monitoring Equipment Outlook and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Brain Monitoring Equipment industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Brain Monitoring Equipment and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Brain Monitoring Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Brain Monitoring Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Brain Monitoring Equipment budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Brain Monitoring Equipment sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Medtronic

Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Natus Medical

Compumedics

Nihon Kohden

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

CAS Medial Systems

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Cerebral Oximeters

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Brain disease treatment

Sleep Disorders treatment

Other Therapeutic Applications

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Brain Monitoring Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

1.2.3 Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

1.2.4 Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

1.2.5 Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

1.2.6 Cerebral Oximeters

1.2.7 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

1.2.8 Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices

1.2.9 Sleep Monitoring Devices

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Brain disease treatment

1.3.3 Sleep Disorders treatment

1.3.4 Other Therapeutic Applications

1.4 Overview of Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Market

1.4.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Medtronic Details

2.1.2 Medtronic Major Business

2.1.3 Medtronic SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Medtronic Product and Services

2.1.5 Medtronic Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

2.2.1 Electrical Geodesics, Inc. Details

2.2.2 Electrical Geodesics, Inc. Major Business

2.2.3 Electrical Geodesics, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Electrical Geodesics, Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 Electrical Geodesics, Inc. Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Philips Healthcare

2.3.1 Philips Healthcare Details

2.3.2 Philips Healthcare Major Business

2.3.3 Philips Healthcare SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Philips Healthcare Product and Services

2.3.5 Philips Healthcare Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Natus Medical

2.4.1 Natus Medical Details

2.4.2 Natus Medical Major Business

2.4.3 Natus Medical SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Natus Medical Product and Services

2.4.5 Natus Medical Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Compumedics

2.5.1 Compumedics Details

2.5.2 Compumedics Major Business

2.5.3 Compumedics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Compumedics Product and Services

2.5.5 Compumedics Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Nihon Kohden

2.6.1 Nihon Kohden Details

2.6.2 Nihon Kohden Major Business

2.6.3 Nihon Kohden Product and Services

2.6.4 Nihon Kohden Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Advanced Brain Monitoring

2.7.1 Advanced Brain Monitoring Details

2.7.2 Advanced Brain Monitoring Major Business

2.7.3 Advanced Brain Monitoring Product and Services

2.7.4 Advanced Brain Monitoring Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Siemens Healthcare

2.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Details

2.8.2 Siemens Healthcare Major Business

2.8.3 Siemens Healthcare Product and Services

2.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 GE Healthcare

2.9.1 GE Healthcare Details

2.9.2 GE Healthcare Major Business

2.9.3 GE Healthcare Product and Services

2.9.4 GE Healthcare Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 CAS Medial Systems

2.10.1 CAS Medial Systems Details

2.10.2 CAS Medial Systems Major Business

2.10.3 CAS Medial Systems Product and Services

2.10.4 CAS Medial Systems Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Brain Monitoring Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Brain Monitoring Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Brain Monitoring Equipment Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

