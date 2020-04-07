Cassava Starch Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2029

Cassava Starch Market: Introduction

The latest market report by XploreMR on the global cassava starch market evaluates the opportunities and current market scenario and provides insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global cassava starch market during the forecast period 2019-2029. The global cassava starch market report further exhibits the estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ millions) and volume (Tons).

In terms of value, the global cassava starch market is expected to grow at ~ 5% CAGR over the forecast period. The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the cassava starch market. It includes North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the cassava starch market.

Cassava Starch Market: Report Description

The report explores the global cassava starch market for the period 2019–2029. The primary objective of the global cassava starch market report is to provide insights into the opportunities in the market that are consistently supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with cassava starch. It is very important to consider that in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global cassava starch market, and to discover equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is the estimation of the global cassava starch market and the corresponding revenue forecast carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not prioritized while forecasting overall market numbers. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very essential in evaluating the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global cassava starch market.

The global cassava starch market report starts with an elaborate executive summary, the market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the market. The report further incorporates the major macro and micro-economic factors that have an effect on the growth of the cassava starch market. The report also highlights various market dynamics, which include the drivers and restraints in the global cassava starch market. Current opportunities, as well as on-going trends in the cassava starch market are also discussed in this report. The report further underlines the study of the present issues and opportunities for the cassava starch market. It also encompasses a supply chain analysis, which provides a structural view of the overall profitability from the manufacturer to the end user in the cassava starch market. In order to provide users with a clear view of the global cassava starch market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market players and their strategic expansions. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of cassava starch manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key product offerings, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study offers global cassava starch market attractiveness analysis by product type, nature, end use, and region.

Data Analysis:

To evaluate the overall market size of cassava starch, the report considers various fundamental aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it emphasizes on quantitative evaluation such as market share by product type, nature, end use, and region. Other qualitative data from primary respondents, which has been consolidated to arrive at clear and accurate market estimations is included.

The market size was benchmarked on the basis of data collected through various data sources including analysis on global starch industry, percentage share of cassava starch in overall starch industry, further scrutiny is done for analyzing cassava starch consumption, after analyzing the cassava starch production and cassava starch trade, production capacity. The data is validated based on production capacity of key companies. The data is further scrutinized for understanding key categories of cassava starch products produced. In cases where data is not available, we have interviewed individuals to understand the scenario. This analysis helps us in deriving base year volume data. Key players are identified based on parameters such as production, revenue, business presence, and strategic developments.

Cassava Starch Market: Competition Analysis

Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture cassava starch are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key companies in the global cassava starch market are –

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion

Cargill, Incorporated.

AGRANA Starch

The Dutch Agricultural Development & Trading Company BV

Psaltry International Limited

Visco Starch

Vaighai Agro

KPN Pharma

SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.

Ekta International

Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd.

Aryan International

Ng Wah International Development Limited

Thai Foods Product International Co., Ltd

Asia Fructose Co., Ltd.

Venus Starch Suppliers

Cassava Starch Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global cassava starch market on the basis of product type, nature, end use, and region to present a forecast for the period 2019–2029. The market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type, the global cassava starch market has been segmented as-

Modified

Native

On the basis of nature, the global cassava starch market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global cassava starch market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Snacks & Cereals Processed Food Functional Food Soups, Sauces & Gravies Beverages Others

Paper, Textile & Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

On the basis of region, the global cassava starch market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

XploreMR Research Methodology

XploreMR is committed to providing unbiased market research solutions to its clients. XploreMR follows a robust methodology for deducing the data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by an in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on the use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over seven regions, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, which XploreMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. Our main sources of research include,