Construction and Trades Accounting Software Outlook and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Construction and Trades Accounting Software industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Construction and Trades Accounting Software and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including __C/F Data Systems, FreshBooks, Corecon Technologies, CoConstruct, FOUNDATION, Core Associates, Jonas Construction Software, Explorer Software, Deltek ComputerEase, Intuit (QuickBooks), Procore Technologies, Tradify, Kashoo, Viewpoint (Spectrum), Ryvit, Plexxis Software, myob

Vertical Market Software, Sage, Oracle, Xero_ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction and Trades Accounting Software

1.2 Classification of Construction and Trades Accounting Software by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Builders

1.3.3 Trade Contractors

1.4 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Construction and Trades Accounting Software (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Construction and Trades Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Construction and Trades Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Construction and Trades Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Construction and Trades Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Construction and Trades Accounting Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 C/F Data Systems

2.1.1 C/F Data Systems Details

2.1.2 C/F Data Systems Major Business

2.1.3 C/F Data Systems SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 C/F Data Systems Product and Services

2.1.5 C/F Data Systems Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 FreshBooks

2.2.1 FreshBooks Details

2.2.2 FreshBooks Major Business

2.2.3 FreshBooks SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 FreshBooks Product and Services

2.2.5 FreshBooks Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Corecon Technologies

2.3.1 Corecon Technologies Details

2.3.2 Corecon Technologies Major Business

2.3.3 Corecon Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Corecon Technologies Product and Services

2.3.5 Corecon Technologies Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 CoConstruct

2.4.1 CoConstruct Details

2.4.2 CoConstruct Major Business

2.4.3 CoConstruct SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 CoConstruct Product and Services

2.4.5 CoConstruct Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 FOUNDATION

2.5.1 FOUNDATION Details

2.5.2 FOUNDATION Major Business

2.5.3 FOUNDATION SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 FOUNDATION Product and Services

2.5.5 FOUNDATION Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Core Associates

2.6.1 Core Associates Details

2.6.2 Core Associates Major Business

2.6.3 Core Associates Product and Services

2.6.4 Core Associates Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Jonas Construction Software

2.7.1 Jonas Construction Software Details

2.7.2 Jonas Construction Software Major Business

2.7.3 Jonas Construction Software Product and Services

2.7.4 Jonas Construction Software Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Explorer Software

2.8.1 Explorer Software Details

2.8.2 Explorer Software Major Business

2.8.3 Explorer Software Product and Services

2.8.4 Explorer Software Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Deltek ComputerEase

2.9.1 Deltek ComputerEase Details

2.9.2 Deltek ComputerEase Major Business

2.9.3 Deltek ComputerEase Product and Services

2.9.4 Deltek ComputerEase Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Intuit (QuickBooks)

2.10.1 Intuit (QuickBooks) Details

2.10.2 Intuit (QuickBooks) Major Business

2.10.3 Intuit (QuickBooks) Product and Services

2.10.4 Intuit (QuickBooks) Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Procore Technologies

2.11.1 Procore Technologies Details

2.11.2 Procore Technologies Major Business

2.11.3 Procore Technologies Product and Services

2.11.4 Procore Technologies Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Tradify

2.12.1 Tradify Details

2.12.2 Tradify Major Business

2.12.3 Tradify Product and Services

2.12.4 Tradify Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Kashoo

2.13.1 Kashoo Details

2.13.2 Kashoo Major Business

2.13.3 Kashoo Product and Services

2.13.4 Kashoo Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Viewpoint (Spectrum)

2.14.1 Viewpoint (Spectrum) Details

2.14.2 Viewpoint (Spectrum) Major Business

2.14.3 Viewpoint (Spectrum) Product and Services

2.14.4 Viewpoint (Spectrum) Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Ryvit

2.15.1 Ryvit Details

2.15.2 Ryvit Major Business

2.15.3 Ryvit Product and Services

2.15.4 Ryvit Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Plexxis Software

2.16.1 Plexxis Software Details

2.16.2 Plexxis Software Major Business

2.16.3 Plexxis Software Product and Services

2.16.4 Plexxis Software Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 myob

2.17.1 myob Details

2.17.2 myob Major Business

2.17.3 myob Product and Services

2.17.4 myob Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Vertical Market Software

2.18.1 Vertical Market Software Details

2.18.2 Vertical Market Software Major Business

2.18.3 Vertical Market Software Product and Services

2.18.3 Vertical Market Software Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Sage

2.19.1 Sage Details

2.19.2 Sage Major Business

2.19.3 Sage Product and Services

2.19.4 Sage Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Oracle

2.20.1 Oracle Details

2.20.2 Oracle Major Business

2.20.3 Oracle Product and Services

2.20.4 Oracle Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Xero

2.21.1 Xero Details

2.21.2 Xero Major Business

2.21.3 Xero Product and Services

2.21.4 Xero Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Construction and Trades Accounting Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Construction and Trades Accounting Software Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Construction and Trades Accounting Software by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud-based Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 On-premises Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Builders Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Trade Contractors Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Construction and Trades Accounting Software Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Construction and Trades Accounting Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

